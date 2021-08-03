NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Good food, racing and music are all part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix week’s activities that kick off this week.

“Places like Canada, Mexico, Europe, are all clamoring to come to this event,” said Chris Parker, President of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Logo

The event is made possible because of Nashville, a market that tourists are excited to see, and a place where locals are excited to host.

“People love coming to Nashville,” said Parker. “They’re excited about Nashville. People are excited about racing. They’re also excited about new events. That is a recipe for success.”

What makes Nashville unique to the IndyCar circuit will be the racing over the water on the Korean Veterans Boulevard bridge.

+6 Music City Grand Prix racetrack almost complete for race day NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix is almost a week away and the racetrack is beginning to take shape around the city.

“At the end of the day, the location is Nashville. The fact that we are downtown, build this temporary street course,” said Parker of what sets Nashville’s race apart from other tracks.

The music and southern eating also make the weekend appealing to more than just race fans. Local country music artist Drew Green will help energize the atmosphere.

“You don’t have to be a racing fan to have a great time this weekend in Nashville,” said Green. “There is something for literally everyone. It’s going to be a great turnout.”

“The proximity that people have to the honky-tonks, lower Broadway, Second Avenue, I think speaks to all things uniquely Nashville,” said Parker. “The abundance of music. The food and the flavors that are southern cuisine.”

Outside of the biggest race the sport has to offer in the Indy 500, there is not a race on the IndyCar circuit that has more buzz than here in Nashville.

“We’ve sold tickets in 46 out of 50 states,” said Parker. “It is its own unique animal because it’s a temporary street course downtown. Hopefully it’s something that they will comeback for year over year.”

Click for a look at this week’s events.