NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mega food distributor Sysco is back up and running at its facility in Nashville, reopening the distribution center after a tornado in March 2020 destroyed the building.
The company announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday it's back and better than ever, cutting a ribbon in front of its new 410 thousand square foot facility in West Nashville.
"Remind yourself that you're a picture of perseverance and character and that picture provides hope for people all across the state," Governor Bill Lee said.
Sysco provides food and supplies to hundreds of restaurants across Nashville. One of them is Pancho & Lefty's Cantina in Sylvan Park.
"It was a very scary time, we didn't know what was going to happen but we worked through it with [Sysco] and we're really excited to have them back," the restaurant's general manager, Brandi Gillaspie said. "We've been back with them two weeks now and things have already gotten so much better. It changes the game for Nashville restaurants 100 percent."
For the past year, Sysco used several of its other distribution centers across the South and Midwest to provide for Nashville restaurants. With its new, reopened facility on Hermitage Plaza, Sysco plans to expand its coverage to Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky.
