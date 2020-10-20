Volunteers are working hard to make sure families don't go hungry throughout the pandemic, but now that students are returning to classrooms many think those food distribution programs are coming to an end.
They're not.
For months Second Harvest and Metro School Volunteers have been handing out food to families in need.
"The lines were full the whole day and they were running out of food at the beginning," said Diana Andrew with Urban Green Lab.
Last week, that changed.
Volunteers noticed a drop off.
In fact, at one site, hundreds of pounds of food were leftover which they donated to the Nashville Food Project.
Volunteers said, Fall break and the fact that some students are returning to classrooms are creating confusion about what's available.
"Tell everyone you know that this food distribution is still happening," said Andrew.
The program will continue through December.
Meanwhile, Urban Green Lab is distributing flyers in multiple languages with tips on how to make the food last longer.
Andrew said, most food can be frozen and expiration dates don't always mean what people think.
"So just because the date might be past for a thing like milk, you just want to use your senses to make sure it's still good before you throw it away," said Andrew.
