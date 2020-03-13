NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As health officials encourage “social distancing”, the practice of avoiding large crowds and close contact with others, food delivery services around Nashville say they are seeing an increase in customers.
Eat Well Nashville delivers prepared meals directly to customers, either at home or work. They say they’ve seen a 40 percent increase in orders in recent weeks. They also say people get text alerts when the food is delivered in cooler bags, and so people don’t even need to interact with the delivery person, if they would rather not.
“There’s a fear out there. When there’s crowded areas, people get cautious. Our service allows people to stay home, if you’re not comfortable leaving. We’ll bring it straight to you, so its super convenient,” says Yasar Chaudhary, Co-Founder, Eat Well Nashville.
Similar services, Gigamunch and Katie’s Plates, tell us they are also seeing an increase.
