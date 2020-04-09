NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between furloughs and layoffs as a result of the coronavirus, it’s getting harder for some families to put food on the table.
Typically, The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee serves close to 400,000 people across 46 counties.
Now they’re helping at least 150,000 more people.
“It's been crazy to be honest with you,” Nancy Keil with Second Harvest said.
News4 spoke with one of the volunteers at the organization making sure no one goes hungry.
"It's been a lot different, but it's been amazing because you see a community come together,” Kate Lillegard, a volunteer said.
While the nonprofit has been helping more people, food donations are down because grocery store shelves are empty in some cases.
Between last month’s tornado and now the virus, it’s been rough.
"We really thought we can manage this. We can help lift people up and then COVID comes on top of that and it has just become a blur quite honestly,” Keil said.
Keil said they’ve been having trouble getting peanut butter and macaroni and cheese.
To keep up with demand, Second Harvest recently hired more people so they can get hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to those who need it most.
"Right now, what's the unknown is COVID, we don't know what the other side looks like,” Keil said.
For a dollar, Second Harvest can provide four meals
If you would like to know more about how to donate or if you're in need of food, you can find more details here.
