NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services is making additional assistance available to support those individuals impacted by the recent flooding in middle Tennessee.
Qualifying families located in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, and Houston counties that experienced loss as a result of the August 21, 2021 storm are now able to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits.
“Our office in Humphreys County is among the many structures in Middle Tennessee that received damage in last month’s disaster and DHS stands ready to serve our neighbors in need,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This one-time disbursement of food benefits will help those who’ve been affected by this disaster buy the food needed for their families while they work on recovering and rebuilding.”
After approval, qualifying families will receive a debit-like card in the mail that can be used to purchase food items in grocery stores and other authorized retailers who accept electronic benefit transfer (EBT).
If you lived or worked in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, or Houston County on August 21, 2021, you may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if you meet special disaster income limits and have experienced one of the following as a direct result of the severe weather event:
- Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.
- Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.
- Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.
Families who meet the qualifications for disaster assistance may apply on the D-SNAP application page here.
Applications from residents or workers in Humphreys County will be accepted beginning on Monday, September 13 at 8:00 A.M. CST through Friday, September 17 at 4:30 P.M. CST.
Applications from residents or workers in Hickman, Dickson, and Houston counties will be accepted beginning on Monday, September 20 at 8:00 A.M. CST through Friday, September 24 at 4:30 PM CST.
Customers in need of technical assistance can call the D-SNAP hotline number at 1-888-615- 8180.
Face-to-face assistance is available by appointment. To schedule an appointment contact your local TDHS office in Hickman, Dickson, or Houston counties.
In-person appointments in Humphreys County are available on a limited basis and by appointment only. Scheduled appointments will be held in the Multi-Agency Resource Center in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 109 North Church Street in Waverly.
