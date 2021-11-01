LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - All week long we'll be showcasing fall foliage throughout Middle Tennessee and today's stop is in Lebanon!
We're nearing the peak of our fall foliage season here in the mid-state. And, I'm sure we've all noticed the color changes over the last week!
It's that cool fall air as of late that has started to kick start the change in our leaves. And you can see behind me just how beautiful things are turning out.
Red, orange, and yellow are all made as chlorophyll production stops in the leaves as we move deeper into the season.
If you get a chance this week, be sure to check out the fall foliage here in Lebanon or the other locations we'll be showcasing this week!
These leaves won't be around for long because once we hit the peak in that change they'll be on the ground soon enough.
