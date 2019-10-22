jimmy carter .png

Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

PLAINS, GA (WSMV) - Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering in the hospital after suffering a fall in his Plains, GA home.

The 95-year-old reportedly fell Monday evening and has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment for a minor pelvic fracture, according to the Carter Center.

Carter recently suffered injuries a few weeks ago from another fall but quickly recovered to help complete a Habitat for Humanity Build here in Nashville. Carter is said to be "in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, 91-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.

