PLAINS, GA (WSMV) - Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering in the hospital after suffering a fall in his Plains, GA home.
The 95-year-old reportedly fell Monday evening and has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment for a minor pelvic fracture, according to the Carter Center.
Carter recently suffered injuries a few weeks ago from another fall but quickly recovered to help complete a Habitat for Humanity Build here in Nashville. Carter is said to be "in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, 91-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.
This story is breaking and will be updated. Stay with News4 for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
