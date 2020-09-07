NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Flu vaccine manufacturers are mobilizing defenses in preparation for a flu season that will happen amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.
The four major makers of flu shots together say they plan to supply a record-breaking 200 million doses of influenza vaccines to the U.S..
Experts admit the shot isn't perfect, and ranges from 20 to 60 percent effectiveness each flu season, but the CDC says the vaccine still prevents millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu each year.
"Influenza has also been shown to lessen the severity of illness," said Dr. Leonard Friedland of GSK. "So while we may get a mild case of influenza, there'll be less of the severe cases of influenza."
Every year the flu sickens between 9 million and 45 million Americans and between 12 to 61,000 will die from it.
Experts say it's possible we'll see less flu this year because of coronavirus-related social distancing.
