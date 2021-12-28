NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, so are flu cases, and Tennessee is one of those states experiencing that surge.
Doctors don’t want to see it get worse.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with a high level of flu transmission.
Flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms can be very similar, but doctors across the state say they are seeing more and more people come in sick with the flu.
Typically, flu symptoms can last for one to four days after infections.
For those with COVID-19, symptoms last about five days and can appear between 2 to 14 days after infection.
Doctors say the best way to know the difference is to get tested.
“By all means, get tested for Covid,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “And think also about getting tested for influenza, because influenza waking up out there, too. It's not a big surge yet, but it's still very early in the influenza season. We're concerned that we will have a surge of Covid and a surge of flu, more-or-less, at the same time.”
The State Department of Health says around 16,000 people are getting tested for COVID-19 each week.
