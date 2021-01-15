NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A flower shop in East Nashville once visited by a pop star is succeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Goodbye Girls aren’t going anywhere. Located in the Five Pointe Alley shops, they’ve survived for 11 years.
“Yah you just have to find a way to keep going no matter what gets thrown at you,” Businesswoman Tonya Tutmarc said.
Tutmarc said she keeps making that happen. Her shop is filled with handmade natural and green. Pop star Lady Gaga shopped the shop and loved it, according to Tutmarc.
“We’d love to get more visitors and customers many in Nashville don’t want to cross the river, but they really would love it, if they could see what they were missing,” Tutmarc said.
