WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- 27-year-old Courtney Gibson is in custody at the Wilson County Jail after turning herself in Thursday morning. Police say they found the body of Titusville, FL's Anna Primavere in Gibson's Kia Forte, Wednesday.
Titusville Police say Gibson was working as a babysitter for the landlord of a complex on Trinidad Ave in Titusville. Primavere also lived on Trinidad Ave.
Police in Florida believe Primavere was killed Friday night between 7 p.m. and midnight. They say early Saturday morning, Gibson can be seen on Ring Doorbell video leaving the area with a mattress on the top of her car. Police say that mattress fell of during the ride and believe Gibson burned it on the side of the road. They also say when searching for Primavere, her mattress was missing.
Lebanon Police were able to eventually find Gibson at her parent's home in Lebanon Sunday. However, it took until Wednesday for police to get a warrant and search her car because she refused the initial search.
It's still unclear what charges Gibson could additionally face.
Right now, Titusville Police say she's being charged with child neglect for leaving a child and tampering with evidence for burning the mattress.
