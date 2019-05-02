HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for multiple car burglaries in Hendersonville.
The burglaries occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Orangetheory Fitness on Indian Lake Road and NSI Center on New Shackle Island Road.
Police say the two men, identified as 25-year-old Brian Smith and 41-year-old Jarvus Mosley, stole purses from multiple cars and charged the stolen credit cards.
Smith was arrested in Nashville after a foot pursuit. Mosley was arrested by Nashville Airport Police after Hendersonville Detectives told them to be on the lookout.
Smith is from Coral Springs Florida and Mosley is from Lauderdale Lakes. Both men face charges of burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
The men are currently in Sumner County Jail. Their bond has not been set.
Hendersonville Police used these crimes as a reminder for people to remove all valuables from their car and to make sure they are locked.
