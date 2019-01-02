NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to notify the family of a Florida man who was killed after being run over by a van in downtown Nashville.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on 4th Avenue South.
Police said the tour group was loading onto the van when the 26-year-old man tried to force his way inside. When the driver told him he could not board, the man reportedly asked him if he wanted to fight. At one point, he reportedly grabbed a 60-year-old woman by the arm.
Police said the man was intoxicated and was not part of the group.
When the man was denied entry to the van, he allegedly got up on the running board of the Dodge Sprinter. When the van began to drive away, the man fell off, and one of the rear tires ran over him.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was visiting Nashville from Mary Esther, FL.
The Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting toxicology testing to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the man's actions.
The driver of the van, 55-year-old Gregory Grden, told police he was unaware that the man had been run over. He later returned to the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Charges are not being filed against Grden at this time, according to police.
RIGHT NOW: One man is dead after a van runs over him. This morning on @WSMV we will walk you through the scene and the moments prior to the incident. pic.twitter.com/WZaiUwNBRE— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) January 2, 2019
