Florida man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on I-65N

Metro Police identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that shut down northbound lanes on Interstate-65 for hours Sunday.
The wreck happened on I-65N near Wedgewood Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.
Police say 66-year-old Patrick A. Luefan of Clearwater, FL, was killed in the crash.
Police are working to identify a potential witness to the crash. Witnesses told police the driver of a white SUV drove through the crash sceen and continued down the exit ramp to Wedgewood Avenue.
The preliminary investigation does not indicate that the driver of the SUV caused the crash, but may be able to provide detail on why the motorcyclist lost control.
Witnesses told police that Leufan started to wobble on his Honda motorcycle before he left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
When he crashed, Leufan was ejected from the bike and thrown over the guardrail. At some point, his helmet also flew off.
Police say there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.
Leufan was not carrying photo identification at the time of the crash, which likely delayed his identification.
Police shut down I-65N between Wedgewood Avenue and the I-440 interchange for several hours while they investigated what happened.
