NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to rising Covid-19 cases, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line announced on Instagram Friday the group would be canceling their fall tour.

He goes on to tell fans it breaks their hearts, and they hope to be back on the road soon.

Florida Georgia Line is the the most recent entertainer to cancel due to Covid-19. Garth Brooks announced earlier in the week he would be canceling the next five shows of his stadium tour due to Covid-19 concerns.