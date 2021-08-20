Florida Georgina Line cancels tour

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to rising Covid-19 cases, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line announced on Instagram Friday the group would be canceling their fall tour.

He goes on to tell fans it breaks their hearts, and they hope to be back on the road soon. 

Florida Georgia Line is the the most recent entertainer to cancel due to Covid-19. Garth Brooks announced earlier in the week he would be canceling the next five shows of his stadium tour due to Covid-19 concerns. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.