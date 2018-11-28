CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted on a felony theft warrant in Clarksville.
According to police, Jeramie Privette was working for a flooring company when he allegedly stole several items from a customer's home on Memorial Drive on Oct. 17.
The stolen items include a pair of diamond earrings, a pendant and a set of headphones, with the total value at $2,800.
Police said the stolen items were later found at a Nashville pawn shop.
Authorities said they believe Privette could be in the Nashville area.
Privette is 5'11" with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone who sees Privette is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com/591.
