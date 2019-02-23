MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Floodwaters are quickly encroaching upon homes in western Rutherford County.
News4 has responded to the Royal Glen subdivision, where many roads have already flooded. Several residents' homes are in danger.
The following roads are closed:
- Goochie Ford Road at Bivens
- Stones River Slab
- County Farm Road at Elam Road
- Elam Slab
- Kedron Church Road
- 4966-5038 block of Poplarwood
- Goochie Ford Road at the Slab
- Cobb Road at Jacobs Road
- Auldridge
- Sledge, Plainview and Miller Roads
- Sulphur Springs at Shacklett
- Readyville at North Lassiter
Roads considered to be impassable:
- 450 block of Annadel Street
- 1993-1943 block of Kingwood Drive
- 1200 block of Mt. Herman Road
- Franklin Road and Royal Glen subdivision
- Vaught and Cripple Creek Roads
- 140 block of Walnut Grove Road
- Kedron Church Road
Roads with high water include:
- Puckett Road at Shores Road
- 113 Withers Avenue.
- 212 Crescent Road
- Mt. Herman Road and Weeks Road
- 4208 Bradyville Pike
- 4300 block of Elam Road
- West Jefferson Pike and Powells Chapel Road
- Blackman Road at Bass Road
- Sulphur Springs at Shackleford
- Rehobath Road at Patterson Road
- Thompson Road at North Road
- Swamp Road at Little Rock Road
- Elam Road at Joe B. Jackson Parkway and County Farm Road
- Cherry Lane at Abigail
- Rucker Road at Crab Apple
- Marathon at Burnt Knob
- Swamp Road and New Salem Highway
- Mt. Vernon Road and New Salem Highway
- Armstrong Valley Road and Yeargan
- 1300 block of Mt. Herman Road
- Seminary and Bluegrass (one lane impassable)
- Old Nashville Highway at Hord Road
- Veals between Double Springs Road and Bradyville
- 5600 block of Sledge Road
