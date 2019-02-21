The News4 team is checking on road conditions after the flooding that impacted Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
In south Nashville, Old Glen Rose Road remains closed at East Thompson Lane. There is a barricade in place, and a manhole in the road is not covered.
In Rutherford County, several roads are closed, including the 400 block of Stones River Lane in Christiana and the 5500 block of Seminary Road in Smyrna.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Rutherford County EMA released this list of closed roads:
- Sulfur Springs Road
- 2200 block of Shoemaker Road
- Seminary Road at Bluegrass Drive
- Kedron Church Road
- Stones River Slab
- 1300 block of Mt. Herman Road
- 4900 /5000 block of Poplar Wood Road
- Vaught Road at Cripple Creek
On Wednesday night, Nashville's Office of Emergency Management closed multiple streets because of flooding issues. As of Thursday morning, barricades have been removed from Granada Avenue at Apex Street, and the road has reopened.
Stay with News4 for updates about road conditions throughout the day.
