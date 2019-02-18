When it rains a portion of Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway floods.
“Like a small pond, or a little lake,” Nashville driver Thomas Booker III said. “It floods so bad I’ve actually seen cars fully submerged.”
With major rainfall possible over the next few days businesses are preparing.
“My regulars still come in,” Discounted Tires employee Houston White said. “If it’s someone new they rarely come in when it’s raining.
White says flooding shouldn’t still be an issue outside of his business. News4 reported when TDOT workers began digging up the road for new drainage equipment last February. The work is part of a $4.2 million road improvement project.
“They told us it would be done in August and I think maybe half of it’s done,” White said. “They said they have AT&T and cable wires under the ground here.”
TDOT told News4 in October they were working through utility issues that were preventing the contractor from opening the new drainage system, and it would probably be several more weeks.
“No one’s been here for about a month, so it’s just been at a standstill,” White said.
White is hoping for an update soon with high water possible again this week.
“Hopefully they get some emergency crews out or at least get some flashers just to kind of deter people,” Booker said. “I think everyone would like to see it fixed.”
TDOT was unavailable for comment on Monday because state offices are closed for the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.