NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the rain fell fast and hard Sunday morning, commuters encountered slowed traffic along I-24 in Nashville near Haywood Lane.
At this section of the road, there is a large dip where water is known to pond anytime the mid-state sees rain as it did Sunday morning - three inches falling in a matter of hours.
TDOT tells News4 the drainage system is able to handle about three inches of rain falling within a 12-hour period. In this case, it was falling much quicker.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, about three feet of water had formed a small pond closing I-24 for about an hour and a half.
