MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An adoption event scheduled for today in Mt. Juliet had to be canceled after flooding on Lebanon Road.
True Rescue is asking for anyone with shop vacuums or flooding mitigation equipment to help with the flooding at their store.
The store is located at 12100 Lebanon Road.
