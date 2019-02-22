As more rain continues to move into Middle Tennessee, flooding is already being reported in many areas.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
The City of Murfreesboro’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since 4 p.m. Thursday. City employees are actively monitoring road conditions and clearing drains to get ahead of the heavy rainfall. Right now, the only streets marked with high water barrels are Sulphur Springs at Cross Drive and North Tennessee at Hazelwood.
Residents are asked to report flooded streets and high water areas to the Murfreesboro Street Department 615-893-4380 for streets inside the city limits. The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency is still the point of contact for county roads at 615-898-7764.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road and Buckeye Bottom Road
- County Farm Road at Elam Road
- Seminary Road at Poplar Wood Road
- Veals Road between Double Springs and Bradyville Pike
Alert Rutherford is the county's notification system to receive alerts about the area.
RCFR Water Rescue Teams have closed off County Farm Rd at Elam Rd. Please be advised there is debris floating in the rapidly flowing water, do not attempt to cross the barrier, and avoid this location please! #turnarounddontdrown #RutherfordCounty pic.twitter.com/gq5MBHGpaJ— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 22, 2019
RCFR Water Rescue says Elam Mill Slab is an ‘extreme hazard’ due to very deep, and rapidly moving water. pic.twitter.com/8H4y2727jY— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 22, 2019
WILSON COUNTY
Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office are already reporting flooding on Sue Warren Trail.
@LtScottMoore1 and I are here at Sue Warren Trl, where 2 days ago it was 6 feet under water. With the rain forecasted, the flooded areas will not take long to begin to have major road hazards. pic.twitter.com/rwdLZNy2H6— Ashlyn Varvel (@ashlynvarvel) February 22, 2019
