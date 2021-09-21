COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - All Bedford and Maury County Public Schools were closed Tuesday due to flooding. The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a flood warning, which will remain in effect until Thursday morning.
By Tuesday afternoon, flood waters receded in Maury County, but the flooding left behind some damage. One property owner said water from Knob Creek washed up over his fence, knocking over some corn stalks off of Ragsdale Road and Knob Creek Road.
A few blocks down the road, Brittany Davidson said she knew the flooding was getting worse when she noticed her ducks were only able to swim around their coop. After making sure her ducks and other animals were okay, she checked in with her husband who was in Cool Springs driving home from work.
"He said Carter's Creek had been shut down and basically anywhere he tried to get around. There was either trees being uprooted from the water or the road was already shut down because there was a rescue team on it," Brittany Davidson said.
Davidson said her husband's usual 40 minute drive from work took three hours on Monday as he navigated around flooded roads.
