NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers are being told to stayed off in Middle Tennessee because of flooding throughout the state.
There are reports of water rescues throughout Davidson and Williamson Counties. Police and emergency officials are warning drivers to turn around when approaching flooded roadways.
Moments ago in Oak Hill. pic.twitter.com/FFfXn1N5I6— Cain (@LummusCain) March 28, 2021
A Flash Flood Warning for the Tennessee counties of Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson is in effect until 4:30 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning for the Tennessee counties of Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale & Wilson is in effect until 6 a.m.
This guy didn’t make it. In the white van. He is now stalled. I Look nn pic.twitter.com/35ST47HrBS— Barbara Peck (@PeckTNCourts) March 28, 2021
Mt. Juliet is also dealing with several road closures due to flooding. Police said Old Lebanon Dirt Road, between Chandler-Radford Road and Kelsey Glen Drive, is flooded and impassable. W Division Street and Old Lebanon Dirt Road near the county lines are flooded.
