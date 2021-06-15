"We were praying. We were calling our parents. We were calling our siblings," said Joshua Pardy as he recalled the night his Nashville home flooded in March.
It was a long and terrifying night that's now etched in Pardy's memory.
"It was really scary in the momen," said Pardy.
Months later, the nightmare continued.
"To be left just kind of to get hung out to dry is really frustrating," said Pardy.
Pardy's house is gutted.
It's ready for repairs, but they haven't been able to get a permit from the city.
"We've been held up by Metro and their various offices with lots of strange excuses of why we can't get started," said Pardy.
In the mean time, The Pardy's are having to pay their mortgage and rent, a feat that, for many, would be impossible.
"And I'm sure it has been devastating for people here," said Pardy.
Pardy knows others are experiencing the same thing.
"Two houses down she's gone living in an apartment or living with a friend because her house is also being done by our contractor and they can't get their permits," said Pardy.
Pardy said, something needs to change.
"I would just ask them to please rectify this. I would say, if they need more staff get more staff. If they need more training, then train them. I don't know what else can be done. All that I do know is that we shouldn't have to wait six, seven, or eight weeks to start this process," said Pardy.
We contacted Metro Codes.
They sent us to Metro Water.
Then we contacted Metro water.
A spokesperson said they began working with the contractor in May.
They received the last form they needed on Friday.
The permit was approved Tuesday.
The contractor said, it was finally approved because News4 started asking questions.
