LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - Major flooding along the Tennessee River continues to slam Decatur and Perry counties.
Law enforcement and victims find themselves dealing with looters looking to steal from the flooded-out homes.
Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems took News4 out on a jon boat to show how widespread the flooding is.
He has this message for looters.
“I think it’s pretty low down to do when someone is already having this kind of problem anyway to take advantage of that,” he said. “That’s just about as low as you can get.”
Homes in the Cypress Creek community are inundated with several feet of water.
“We got lots and lots of campers that are completely submerged, got mobile homes, cabins, weekend camps, to houses that's been affected,” Weems said.
Weems said the looters are usually striking under cover of darkness.
“We've gotten reports about people coming in by boats, getting grills, picnic tables, so on and so forth,” said Weems.
In neighboring Decatur County, Donna Wadford said they too are dealing with looters.
“It's starting to happen, and we know it's going to get worse as the water goes down,” Wadford said. “The neighborhoods are putting people on boats, patrolling at night, so you don't lose what you might be able to save.”
Several homes around the Fisherdale Marina are flooded.
These communities are having to wait for the waters to slowly recede before they can go in and clean up the mess.
“A lot of these people, these are their homes. A lot of people think these are (our) vacation homes, these are our homes we’re living in,” Wadford said.
So far, no arrests have been made.
However, Weems said if they do catch anyone trying to loot or steal from these victims, he's going to post pictures of them on social media and get the word out to make an example of them.
