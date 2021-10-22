NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Homeowners and renters from counties affected by flooding last August have three days left to apply to FEMA for assistance.
FEMA released a reminder to everyone affected by the severe storms, that they must apply for federal disaster assistance by Monday, October 25, 2021.
FEMA adds, the same deadline applies for requests to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans.
According to the announcement, FEMA has provided over $6.4 million to 3,803 applicants in the designated counties. This includes $4.8 million for housing repair and replacement and $1.6 million for other needs, such as coverage for damaged personal property and other disaster-related expenses.
This includes applicants from Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.