The Mount Juliet youth baseball and softball fields on Lebanon Pike looked more like a giant dirt field after Wednesday’s flooding.
Most of the baseball and softball fields either have debris, standing water or leaning fences.
Aerial views show dirt carried from the infield to the outfield.
Crews were out volunteering on Friday to begin the cleanup.
“The neighborhood we were driving through had inches of water,” said Brandon Beam, who works for Mowmentum Mowing. “There’s no telling how much water traveled through this area.”
A community cleanup at the park has been scheduled for Saturday.
