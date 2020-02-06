ALPINE, TN (WSMV) - Flooding washed away most of the East Port Marina in Overton County overnight after heavy rains.
The marina posted on Facebook on Thursday morning that the storage building, houseboat slips, e slips and f slips had washed away.
“If you have reserved your vacation with us, please give us a few days to figure out a plan,” the marina posted.
The restaurant and gas docks were damaged but did not float away.
“We want to rebuild and love this place. Who knows what the future holds,” the marina posted.
The marina sits along the West Fork Obey River.
Marina owners will be reaching out to slip owners for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.