NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A silver Chevy Silverado crashed into a power pole off Edmondson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard and flipped over.
NES work crews are on the scene, attempting to remove and replace the power pole in order to restore power to the area as there have been several reports of outages due to the crash.
Power lines were hanging across Old Hickory Blvd., leading Metro Police to divert traffic around the crash site.
As of 6:40 a.m., Metro Police removed a cone, allowing one lane traffic through Old Hickory Road.
