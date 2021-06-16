NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flights at Nashville International Airport are slowly getting back to normal after a day of headaches for Southwest Airlines passengers.

A system malfunction caused major issues, with the FAA even stepping in to keep all Southwest planes grounded temporarily.

While Southwest flights have since resumed, passengers are still dealing with the residual effects of the groundings.

The FAA put the ground stop in place Tuesday at the request of Southwest Airlines. Flights at BNA were consequently canceled, with some even pushed back a day or more.

John Michael was flying home with his family from BNA to Philadelphia. He told News4 the error caused frustration.

"We got here, had no notice that flights been cancelled — had to wait in line for over an hour and then we got up there and the person at the desk was absolutely no help to us," Michael said. "So they say they can book us three days from now on a flight home. What do you want me to do with me and my family for three days?”

That frustration seemed to be the case with many of the Southwest Airlines passengers News4 spoke to — with many unaware of changes to their flight until it was too late.

Baylee Goodwalt was supposed to fly to San Diego on Tuesday. Now she says her travel plans are in limbo.

"Just to come here and find out our flights have been pushed to 6 a.m. tomorrow — we don’t have a place to stay,” she said.

This was the second day of technical issues with the airline. On Monday, flights were grounded because of issues with the airline’s weather data supplier.

According to Flightaware, Southwest had over 1,400 resulting flight delays and almost 500 cancellations.

Southwest tweeted Tuesday that they are resuming normal operations, but passengers News4 spoke to say they airline left them without compensation for the disruption.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

"I’m not really sure what to do, I’m not from here,” Goodwalt said. “So we’ll figure it out, but it’s still frustrating."

"I say can you get me on another flight with another airline? Nope. No accommodations, no hotel accommodations,” Michael said. “This probably will be the last time I fly Southwest."

The airline also tweeted letting passengers know that Southwest customer service wait times might be longer than normal. So they’re asking passengers to instead check out the airline’s change flight link for self-service options.