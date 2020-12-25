NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some flight corridors remain closed at Nashville International Airport after a telecommunications outage halted flights earlier Friday.
The outage is linked to the explosion that occurred early Friday morning on Second Avenue North downtown.
UPDATE: Flight service at BNA continues to be impacted by telecommunications issues. Some flight corridors have been restored while others remain closed. Updates will be provided.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 25, 2020
Many emergency services reported outages to telecommunication services as well.
AT&T reported the widespread outage to Nashville and surrounding service areas and attributed the outage to damage sustained to their transmission building from the explosion.
BNA tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. Friday that some flight corridors had been restored, while others remain closed.
