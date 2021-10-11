NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Travelers continue to face headaches as they attempt to fly in or out of BNA going into Monday.
Passengers are packed into the airport as people continue to show up for flights as they continue to cancel in the Southwest terminal. Some stranded here for several days.
Southwest has canceled nearly 2,000 flights over the weekend. Roughly 27 percent of their daily operations.
The company is attributing the cancellations to air traffic control issues along with disruptive weather.
BNA is urging people to check their flight status before making their trip to the airport to assist on lowering crowding.
