NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines Flight 1179 and Southwest Airlines Flight 952, two reported flights from Nashville International Airport to Kansas City International Airport have been cancelled due to ice and wintry mix conditions in Kansas City.
Flight 1179 was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Flight 952 was scheduled for 8:05 p.m.
Many travelers are trying to make it to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
