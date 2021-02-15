NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a winter storm impacting our area, a number of flights have been cancelled or delayed at Nashville International Airport for Monday.
⚠️ Important Update: Many flights scheduled at BNA® today are either cancelled or delayed due to severe winter weather conditions. We highly recommend that passengers check with their airlines for the latest information on flight status.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 15, 2021
Airport officials are urging anyone traveling or picking someone up from BNA to check road conditions, drive carefully and check flight statuses before heading out the door.
You can check flight statuses at BNA by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.