NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a winter storm impacting our area, officials canceled most of the flights at Nashville International Airport for Monday.
BNA Maintenance and Operations teams are working to clear the runways. However, the runway still needs clearing so we can get off the ground again.
Even though crews are working hard, flight cancellations and delays at BNA are expected to continue into Tuesday.
Our Maintenance & Operations teams don’t take #snow days. Thanks for your hard work. 🙏FYI: Flight cancellations & delays are expected to continue into Tuesday. As always, please check with your airline for the latest information about an upcoming flight. #BeSafe #NashvilleWx pic.twitter.com/u2nDruJFKG— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 15, 2021
Airport officials are urging anyone traveling or picking someone up from BNA to check road conditions, drive carefully and check flight statuses before heading out the door.
You can check flight statuses at BNA by clicking here.
