NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Flight attendants gathered outside of the offices of Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Lamar Alexander Wednesday morning hoping to be heard.
The group, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, is hoping to have the Senators and their Senate colleagues immediately pass a Coronavirus relief package that serves all the working people.
Hundreds of thousands of airline employees are currently at risk of losing their jobs Thursday if a package is not released.
The Payroll Support Program, that passed as part of the CARES Act, was a workers first package that protected hundreds of thousands of flight attendants, pilots, and airline workers across the country, expires this Wednesday, September 30th.
