NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Out of an unprecedented year came unprecedented behavior.
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this increased level of hostility,” Paul Hartshorn Jr., Communications Directions for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said Tuesday. “We’re seeing verbal sometimes physical attacks on crew member on flights, physical attacks between passengers.”
Even thousands of feet in the air, Hartshorn said reports of passenger disruptions alone are up 20% year over year. “We’re seeing a lot of this centered around the federal mask mandate,” he explained. “It’s important to increase public awareness about what’s going on out there. This really creates dangerous situation for the operation of the aircraft when we’re in the air.”
Last week, several industry labor unions sent a letter to the US Attorney General asking the justice department to increase penalties for passengers who attack crew members.
“Not only increase the penalties and the fines, but to make sure that the fines that we have in place are actually enforced,” Hartshorn said.
“We’re so thankful that demand has returned. I think everybody is happy that once again that the country, and hopefully soon the world, is reopening. We just have to get through this time of uncertainty right now with the new variants that are out there and just kind of respect each other.”
BNA told News4 there have been no arrests at their airport so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.