Flawed demolition bill must change, councilman says

A News 4 I-Team investigation is causing some heartburn at City Hall.

Councilmembers are calling the Mayor’s Office to ask why a demolition ordinance doesn’t do what they thought it did, protect existing buildings at the fairgrounds until the flea market and other events have new buildings to move into.

The Metro Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a number of bills related to a Major League Soccer stadium proposed for The Fairgrounds Nashville site.

All buildings at the fairgrounds, except the racetrack, would be torn down to make way for the stadium and a 10-acre mixed use development.

Ever since the idea was proposed, people have expressed concerns about what happens to the Nashville Flea Market, Christmas Village and other events held at the Fairgrounds. They were assured the events would get a newer and better home before anything was demolished.

But that’s not what the fine print said.

Metro Council's legal advisor Mike Jameson confirmed to News4 that the demolition ordinance does not legally incorporate language that council members said was their “intent,” delaying demolition until new buildings are ready.

Councilman Bob Mendes said he saw our I-Team story and called the Mayor’s Office.

Mendes told the News 4 I-Team that he is not likely to vote for demolition unless the ordinance is amended.

“If this is going to get passed it needs to say in the actual law that the new buildings get done before you tear down the old ones," Mendes said.

He isn't the only councilmember who had no idea that buildings could come down before their replacements are ready.

"What you shared with me today was a surprise,” Council member Angie Henderson said on Wednesday.

Mendes said the Mayor's Office indicated it would amend the ordinance, but that could be complicated since it's on third reading Tuesday.

He said he has received conflicting legal opinions on if or how the ordinance can be amended.

There's another catch - the timing.

Can the new expo building be finished and ready to move into so the stadium site can be cleared before a June 30 deadline?

One of the Metro Council bills being voted on Tuesday guarantees the land under the stadium would be fully prepped for construction by June 30, 2019.

For that to happen, a new Expo building must be designed and permitted, and infrastructure work, such as water, sewer, electric and roads, must be done.

Since the building could be in or near flood-prone property, Metro Stormwater gets involved.

The 125,000-square-foot building would have to be put out for a construction contract bid.

After the building is finished, then demolition could begin on the buildings being vacated and the prep work for the stadium site could begin.

"It's going to be difficult to get that done," Mendes said.

Early estimates for the Expo building came in at $35 million. No newer figures have been released, but internal emails show architects hired by Metro were trying to shave $15 million off the cost.

Time is running out to iron out the demolition ordinance details. Council is scheduled to take its final vote Tuesday.