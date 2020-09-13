Bell Road flooding.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heavy rainfall early Sunday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warning throughout the Mid-State.

A flash flood warning for Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson counties is effect until 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Wilson County has a flash flood warning in effect until 11:45 a.m. 

Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Sumner and Trousdale counties have flash flood warnings in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday. 

TDOT reports I-24 eastbound is closed at Haywood Lane, while I-24 westbound's exit ramp to Bell Road is closed. The interstate, however, is still open in the westbound directions. NWS advises it is best to avoid that area Sunday morning. Other roads in the area are affected as some creeks have risen out of their banks.

Police in Smyrna have also reported flooded roads. Rock Springs Road is closed from Blair Road to Highwood. Old Nashville Highway from Noel Lane to Rock Springs are also closed.

Spring Hill Police have reported Old Kedron Road is closed between McLemore Avenue and Kedron Road. 

There are reports of flooded roads throughout Williamson County as well. Click here for a list of impacted roads. 

Nashville Electric Service also reports over 1,200 customers are without power. 

