NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heavy rainfall early Sunday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning throughout the Mid-State.
A flash flood warning for Davidson, Rutherford, and Williamson counties is effect until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Wilson County has a flash flood warning in effect until 11:45 a.m. Davidson County also has a flood warning in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Sumner and Trousdale counties have flash flood warnings in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall and Maury counties have flood advisories in effect until 3 p.m.
TDOT reports I-24 eastbound is closed at Haywood Lane, while I-24 westbound's exit ramp to Bell Road is closed at this time. The interstate, however, is still open in the westbound directions. NWS advises it is best to avoid that area Sunday morning. Other roads in the area are affected as some creeks have risen out of their banks.
FLASH FLOODING is impacting Interstate 24 between Exit 57 and 60 near Bell Road. Prepare for delays. It is best to avoid the area this morning. Some other roads in the area are impacted and some creeks are out of their banks. Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/DYcHY7bTLy— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) September 13, 2020
Police in Smyrna have also reported flooded roads. Rock Springs Road is closed from Blair Road to Highwood. Old Nashville Highway from Noel Lane to Rock Springs is also closed.
We are experiencing flooding in multiple areas across Smyrna. Please remember to turn around instead of trying to drive through water. If you must travel, please exercise extreme caution. Your safety is our priority. pic.twitter.com/rAbAicJW1g— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 13, 2020
**UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Rock Springs Road from StoneCrest to Highwood is closed. We urge you to use extreme caution if you must travel. For your safety and for the safety of our police and fire personnel, please do not attempt to drive through water.**— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: Rock Springs Road is closed from Blair Rd to Highwood. Multiple areas are quickly becoming impassable. For your safety and the safety of our personnel responding, please stay home. If you must travel, do not attempt to drive through water. pic.twitter.com/cCZRGBXS7M— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 13, 2020
UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: All lanes of Old Nashville Highway from Noel Lane to Rock Springs are closed. Flooding continues across Smyrna. We urge you to remain home if possible. If you must travel, please do not attempt to drive through water.— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 13, 2020
Spring Hill Police have reported Old Kedron Road is closed between McLemore Avenue and Kedron Road.
Old Kedron Rd between McLemore Ave and Kedron Rd. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/HtZpcK7ai1— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) September 13, 2020
There are reports of flooded roads throughout Williamson County as well. Click here for a list of impacted roads.
Nashville Electric Service also reports more than 1,200 customers are without power.
