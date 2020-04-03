PUTNAM COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Southeastern Putnam County and Northwestern Cumberland County after an the failure of earthing Dam.
The alert went out to citizens, especially those downstream of the earthing dam, at 5:48 p.m. and is in effect until 11:45 p.m. Friday night.
Fooding of areas downstream are expected near Verble Hollow to Perdue Farms.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.