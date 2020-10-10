NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee has ordered flags over the State Capitol and state office buildings to fly half staff Saturday in honor of the life and service of Riley Darnell.
Darnell was a native of Clarksville and served as Tennessee Secretary of State for 16 years.
He also served in the Tennessee General Assembly for 22 years.
In honor of the life and public service of Riley Darnell, flags over the TN State Capitol and State office buildings will be lowered to half-staff today.A native of Clarksville, Darnell served as TN Secretary of State for 16 years and in the TN General Assembly for 22 years. pic.twitter.com/eMFPK9M2Nf— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 10, 2020
