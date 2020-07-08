10th Annual Charlie Daniels Band & Friends Christmas 4 Kids Concert

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor Lee announced Wednesday in his press conference that Tennessee will be flying flags at half staff for Charlie Daniels after he passed away earlier this week.

This will happen from when the sun comes up until the sun goes down.

Charlie Daniels was 83.

