NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee has ordered flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and state office building to be flown at half-staff today to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg was 87 at the time of her death Friday. 

She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and most recently served as the most senior member of the Supreme Court's liberal wing. She consistently delivered progressive votes on divisive social issues, such as abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action."

Ginsburg had five bouts of cancer in her lifetime, most recently a recurrence in 2020 after a biopsy showed lesions on her liver. 

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn remembered Ginsburg as "smart" and a "talented trailblazer for women in the judiciary." 

Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.

Republican nominee for Senate Bill Hagerty paid tribute to Ginsburg with the following statement.

My family and I join Americans across the country in praying for Justice Ginsburg's family during this difficult time. For more than two decades, Justice Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court, and she blazed trails for women and believed deeply in public service. President Donald Trump can - and should - nominate a constitutionalist to fill this Supreme Court vacancy; the future of our nation for generations to come depends on it.

