OAK HILL, FL (WESH/NBC News) - A Florida mother and father were arrested on charges of child neglect Monday after a toddler was found walking in the middle of traffic on busy US 1 in Oak Hill.
Investigators said the little boy could have been killed.
The speed limit there is 55 miles per hour. The child lives in a nearby trailer park with his parents.
According to deputies, the 2-year-old child was actually in the southbound lanes when witnesses spotted him.
Driver Erica Strozier and a mail carrier moved the child to the side of the road.
A responding deputy knew just where the child belonged, because he recognized the toddler from a previous child neglect case.
Read more and follow updates on this story on WESH's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.