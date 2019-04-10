NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A baby was saved from inside a locked vehicle in the Gladeville area of Wilson County on Wednesday morning.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a mother called the office around 10 a.m. when a 3-year-old was getting out of the car and accidentally hit the lock button with the keys and the 5-week-old baby still inside.
Sgt. Kyle Wright, a supervisor on the first shift patrol came to the rescue of the baby, and was able make a quick entry into the vehicle.
No charges will be filed because it was an innocent mistake.
