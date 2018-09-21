Five teens have been charged with possessing a gun on Overton High School campus after the school resource officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear of the school in a designated bus lane.
Metro Police said Wilfredo Monge, 19, of La Vergne, picked up four students at the school, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, at 12:15 p.m. Friday and drove off campus.
Police conducted a traffic stop and found a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol inside the car.
Monge was also in possession of 17.2 grams of cocaine in 36 small baggie and $3,262 in cash. He is being held in lieu of $14,000 bond.
Monge has been charged with cocaine possession for resale, weapon possession during the commission of a felony, possessing a gun on school property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The four students are each charged in juvenile court with possessing a gun on school property and loitering during school hours.
