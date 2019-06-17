NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five teens were arrested on Saturday after guns were found hidden inside a teddy bear.
Police arrested four 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old on gun and marijuana charges after police found three loaded semi-automatic pistols hidden inside a teddy bear in an upstairs bedroom in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South by the Juvenile Crime Task Force. Police said all three guns were loaded with rounds chambered.
Two of the pistols were reported stolen, one during a car burglary on 14th Avenue South at Hawkins Street on June 12, the other during an apartment burglary on Premier Drive in west Nashville in December.
The five teens are charged with unlawful gun possession, theft and marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.