Guns in teddy bear - 6/17/19

Metro Police found three guns hidden inside a teddy bear at a home in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South. Five teens were arrested. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five teens were arrested on Saturday after guns were found hidden inside a teddy bear.

Police arrested four 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old on gun and marijuana charges after police found three loaded semi-automatic pistols hidden inside a teddy bear in an upstairs bedroom in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South by the Juvenile Crime Task Force. Police said all three guns were loaded with rounds chambered.

Two of the pistols were reported stolen, one during a car burglary on 14th Avenue South at Hawkins Street on June 12, the other during an apartment burglary on Premier Drive in west Nashville in December.

The five teens are charged with unlawful gun possession, theft and marijuana possession.

